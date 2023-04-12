Top 10 celebs who hurt religious sentiments
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Christian groups accused Raveena Tandon of hurting their religious sentiments after she made fun of the term hallelujah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu accessorized the Goddess Laxmi necklace with a deep-neck dress as she walked the ramp. The actress was slapped with a legal complaint.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucky Ali recently shared a post stating that word Brahman was derived from Abram. The singer received a backlash from people.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone wore a saffron-coloured bikini in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. A section of society slammed her stating that she disrespected the religious colour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Dadlani made a sarcastic comment on Muni Tarun Sagar, a Digambara monk, who addressed the gathering naked. The Public slammed the singer for his remark.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her pregnancy book titled Pregnancy Bible. The Christian community was hurt a group filed a complaint against the actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South actress Sai Pallavi’s comment on Kashmiri pandit and cow vigilantism didn’t go well with a section of society. A police complaint was filed against her
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Nigam has often voiced against the Muslim culture of Azaan and people have slammed the singer always.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedian Bharti Singh made fun of beards and mustaches. People found it disrespectful towards the Sikh community
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mandanna Karimi was spotted twerking wearing a burqa. Netizens slammed her for disrespecting the hijab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 Most-liked TV shows
Find Out More