Top 10 celebs who hurt religious sentiments

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Christian groups accused Raveena Tandon of hurting their religious sentiments after she made fun of the term hallelujah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu accessorized the Goddess Laxmi necklace with a deep-neck dress as she walked the ramp. The actress was slapped with a legal complaint.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucky Ali recently shared a post stating that word Brahman was derived from Abram. The singer received a backlash from people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone wore a saffron-coloured bikini in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. A section of society slammed her stating that she disrespected the religious colour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vishal Dadlani made a sarcastic comment on Muni Tarun Sagar, a Digambara monk, who addressed the gathering naked. The Public slammed the singer for his remark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her pregnancy book titled Pregnancy Bible. The Christian community was hurt a group filed a complaint against the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South actress Sai Pallavi’s comment on Kashmiri pandit and cow vigilantism didn’t go well with a section of society. A police complaint was filed against her

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Nigam has often voiced against the Muslim culture of Azaan and people have slammed the singer always.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comedian Bharti Singh made fun of beards and mustaches. People found it disrespectful towards the Sikh community

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mandanna Karimi was spotted twerking wearing a burqa. Netizens slammed her for disrespecting the hijab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Most-liked TV shows

 

 Find Out More