Lunchbox, Piku and more top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT whose endings will leave you confused
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023
Most of the people thought Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur would meet in the end but it did not happen. Watch Lunchbox n Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Life moves on. And so does Piku! he is playing badminton with Rana, when he asks her if she could live alone all by herself. Does she become vulnerable? Watch it on Sony Liv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghu's last scene with Jhilmil is one of the highest points of Badlapur on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go Goa Gone had a crazy ending on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do on Amazon Prime Video makes us ask if the Mehra family stays happily or if Ayesha ends up with Sunny.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev D on Netflix shows Dev moving on with Chanda after leaving Paro. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Waiting on Amazon Prime Video shows Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah end up waiting, but what exactly, nobody knows.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar on Jio Cinema sees Jordan remembering Heer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was based on the Arushi Talwar case and the true facts around it, but the way it ended rose many questions. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ra.One on Zee 5 showsShah Rukh Khan returns as G.One in the end, sitting on the rooftop, saving the family from any evil force
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sometimes, movies end on a cliffhanger, leaving the rest to your imagination.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems the excitement and thrill that comes with open-ended plots are intriguing both filmmakers and audiences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shubman Gil's rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Tendulkar's hottest top 10 date night outfits
Find Out More