Lust Stories 2 actress Tamannaah and Vijay Varma the new 'IT couple' of Bollywood? Here's why the duo has got the hype

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Tamannaah-Vijay Varma in the news

The new couple who is dominating the news is Tamannaah and Vijay Varma.

Surprise element

Fans were shocked after their alleged PDA video from Goa went viral. The two met on Lust Stories 2 sets

Tamannaah trends

Tamannaah has gone of the biggest fan bases in South Indian heroines. Her marriage news did the rounds last year.

Staying mum

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were clicked together at Mumbai airport but the two did not pose together

Tamannaah's bold outing

Tamannaah's topless and kissing scenes in Jee Karda has shocked the audience.

Social media banter

Vijay Varma dropped hints on Valentine's Day that he is not single anymore

Movie date

They are slowly becoming more confident about being in the open. A pic of them holding hands went viral

Vijay Varma

He is one of the most in-demand actors and people loved him in Dahaad

Tamannaah confirms

Tamannaah said that Vijay Varma was her happy space, and they liked one another instantly

Marriage plans

The actress said that marriage is not a party. She said they did marry if they felt it was right

Couple smooch

It seems Vijay Varma and Tamannaah have a kissing scene in Lust Stories 2. She broke the rule as she was keen to work with Sujoy Ghosh

Vijay Varma reacts

The actor said he has a lot of love in his life but did not spill more details

