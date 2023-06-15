Lust Stories 2 actress Tamannaah and Vijay Varma the new 'IT couple' of Bollywood? Here's why the duo has got the hype

The new couple who is dominating the news is Tamannaah and Vijay Varma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans were shocked after their alleged PDA video from Goa went viral. The two met on Lust Stories 2 setsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah has gone of the biggest fan bases in South Indian heroines. Her marriage news did the rounds last year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were clicked together at Mumbai airport but the two did not pose togetherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah's topless and kissing scenes in Jee Karda has shocked the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Varma dropped hints on Valentine's Day that he is not single anymoreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They are slowly becoming more confident about being in the open. A pic of them holding hands went viralSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is one of the most in-demand actors and people loved him in DahaadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah said that Vijay Varma was her happy space, and they liked one another instantlySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress said that marriage is not a party. She said they did marry if they felt it was rightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Vijay Varma and Tamannaah have a kissing scene in Lust Stories 2. She broke the rule as she was keen to work with Sujoy GhoshSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor said he has a lot of love in his life but did not spill more detailsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
