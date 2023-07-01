Bold web series in OTT that will ignite desire 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Maaya starring Shama Sikander is available on ALT Balaji. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandii Baat all seasons are available to stream to stream JioCinema. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lust Stories 2 recently dropped on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fuh Se Fantasy is streaming on Voot. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stream Virgin Bhasskar on Alt Balaji.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

XXX: Uncensored is available to watch on Ekta Kapoor's OTT app, Alt Balaji. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mastram starring Anshuman Jha and more is available to watch on MX Player. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello Mini can be watched on MX Player. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dev DD can be watched on ALT Balaji. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupriya Goenka, Aman Verma and more celebs starrer Panchali can be streamed on MX Player. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charm Sukh can be watched on Ullu App.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She starring Aaditi Pohankar is streaming on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prabhas to Thalapathy Vijay, Top 10 highest paid South Indian actors

 

 Find Out More