Lust Stories 2, Dahaad and more top Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Take a look at the top most Hindi web shows that you can binge-watch anytime. Check out the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Dahaad

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is one of the top crime drama shows.

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 on Netflix gained a lot of popularity because of the stellar cast.

Scam 1992

One of the most popular riveting tales of financial scandal and crime, Scam 1992 on Sony LIV.

Asur 2

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema, a mythological crime drama also is good.

Aspirants

Created by TVF Aspirants follows the lives of three friends who are preparing for UPSC.

Rocket Boys

Rocket Boys on Sony LIV is a coming-of-age drama series.

The Family Man

The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about a middle-class man who works as a senior analyst in a government intelligence agency.

Panchayat

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a light-hearted comedy.

TVF Pitchers

TVF Pitchers on Zee 5 is a comedy series.

Flames

Flames on Amazon Prime Video is a teenage romance series.

