Lust Stories 2 Cast salary, budget and other top details

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

Neena Gupta reportedly took Rs 1 crore in Lust Stories 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly took Rs 4 crore for her role in Lust Stories 2.

Vijay Verma is being paid a significant amount of money for appearing in this web show.

Mrunal Thakur reportedly is taking Rs 3 crore for one of the lead roles in the series.

Netflix has released the teaser of Lust Stories 2.

Lust Stories 2 is the second sequel of the Lust Stories anthology film.

It will hit on the digital streaming giant Netflix on 29 May 2023.

Lust Stories 2 has been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore reportedly.

Lust Stories 2 is an album of films that, by connecting them based on an exploration of interactions.

Audiences are taken on a trip that deals with the complexity of present-day relationships.

Excited for Lust Stories 2?

