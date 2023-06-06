Top 10 sequels of OTT series and movies fans are desperate for

Enjoyed Asur 2? Here are sequels of web shows and films coming up that will leave you entertained.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Lust Stories 2

Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and more are going to be a part of Lust Stories 2 that will release on Netflix on June 29.

Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen will be back with Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar.

The Family Man 3

Shooting for The Family Man 3 is yet to begin.

Pataal Lok 2

Pataal Lok 2 is also on its way and fans are excited.

Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 will also release this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocket Boys 2

Rocket Boys 2 starring Jim Sarbh and others is highly-anticipated.

Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein Season 2

Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein Season 2 starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi is also highly awaited.

Made In Heaven 2

Made In Heaven 2 is yet to get its release date.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be out on JioCinema on June 17.

Bonus: Asur 2 is already out

Arshad Warsi-Barun Sobti's show is already killing it.

