Top 10 sequels of OTT series and movies fans are desperate for

Enjoyed Asur 2? Here are sequels of web shows and films coming up that will leave you entertained.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023
Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and more are going to be a part of Lust Stories 2 that will release on Netflix on June 29.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen will be back with Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shooting for The Family Man 3 is yet to begin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pataal Lok 2 is also on its way and fans are excited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur 3 will also release this year on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocket Boys 2 starring Jim Sarbh and others is highly-anticipated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein Season 2 starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi is also highly awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Made In Heaven 2 is yet to get its release date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be out on JioCinema on June 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi-Barun Sobti's show is already killing it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!