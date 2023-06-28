Lust Stories 2 star cast educational qualifications will leave your jaw dropped
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia did her schooling in Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai. She has a degree in Bachelor in Arts, distance education from RD National College, Mumbai.
Varma did his primary and secondary schooling in Hyderabad itself. Later, he did his B.com. from Hyderabad.
Kajol went to St. Joseph's Convent School, Panchgani, Maharashtra and reportedly is a school dropout.
Mrunal Thakur went to St Joseph's Convent Senior Secondary School, Jalgaon and then to Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai.
Angad Bedi studied at Gyan Bharati School, Saket, New Delhi and graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.
Tillotama Shome has bachelors and masters degrees in English literature from India and a second masters from New York University in Educational Theatre.
Kumud Mishra finished his education at the National School of Drama in Delhi, earning his diploma in acting.
Anushka Kaushik completed her schooling at Sophia Girls School. She then went to Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University, for further studies
Neena Gupta went to University of Delhi to do (BA, MA, MPhil) and also went to National School Of Drama.
Amruta Subhash is a graduate of the National School of Drama, New Delhi.
Lust Stories is the upcoming anthology series including four different stories.
Lust Stories is set to release on June 29, 2023.
