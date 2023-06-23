Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia's Top 10 diet secrets

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia believes in eating everything in moderation.

For her crash diets are a no.

She does not resist eating.

She works out more if she eats more.

Breakfast is a muesli bowl, which has granola, dates, almond milk, nuts, berries and bananas for the star.

The diva loves poached eggs or omelets with a lot of veggies.

For lunch, she eats daal, brown rice, and vegetables.

Tamannaah snacks on nuts before working out.

She eats eggs, idli, or dosa for dinner.

The actress likes to have yogurt in every meal.

Juices, and soups she requires for hydration.

3 litres of water is a must for the star.

