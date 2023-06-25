New movies and web series releasing in last week of June

Rupal Purohit

Every week new movies and web series are released.

While some movie release in theaters some make direct ott release.

Check out what’s new in the box for June last week.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theaters on 29th June.

Jack Ryan Season 4 will release on 30th June on Amazon Prime Video.

Lust Stories 2 will release on Netflix on 29th June.

The Night Manager 2 will stream on Dinsey+ Hotstar from 30th June.

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 will stream on Netflix from 29th June.

Sergeant to premiere on Jio Cinema on 30th June.

Which movie or series are you excited to watch?

