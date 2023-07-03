Lust Stories 2 to Badhaai Ho Top 10 movies and web series about complexities of marriage on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Tanu Weds Manu on Disney+ Hotstar shows how when two people with varied personalities come together, their marriage is equal parts romantic and complicated.

Badhaai Ho is a lovely film that breaks the stereotypes related to marriage.

Lust Stories on Netflix highlights modern-day relationships.

Lust Stories 2 on Netflix also highlights complicated marriage situations.

Socha Na Tha on Netflix features Viren and Aditi who are being asked to meet each other for a potential arranged marriage.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on Netflix shows extramarital affair concept.

Mismatched is the perfect watch for arranged marriage couples.

Love J Action on Sony LIV shows what someone can do in madness in love.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi on Amazon Prime Video shows how a married woman falls for another man who is young.

Fitttrat is about a woman's fiance falling for another lady on Zee 5.

If there's one thing that Bollywood movies and web series have captured expansively over decades, it's the marriage complexities.

These movies and web shows have shown relationship complexities.

