Top 10 boldest web series on Netflix

Here, take a look at the boldest web shows on Netflix.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Paava Kadhaigal

Paava Kadhaigal explores four short stories of people who dare to dream and aspire and stand firm in their path.

Sacred Games 2

Sory of the second season also had interesting and entertaining scenes.

Lust Stories

Kiara Advani gave the boldest scenes in Lust Stories.

Sacred Games

In 2018, Season 1 of Sacred Games was considered one of the best Indian web series on Netflix.

No Limit

No Limit had too many sexy bold scenes.

Elite

Elite. Set in the fictional Las Encinas, an elite school in Madrid, the series focuses on the class dynamics of the wealthy student body when a trio of working-class students is accepted into the school.

Obsession

Obsession is a steamy four-episode limited series full of explosive passion and thrilling tension based on a novel by Josephine Hart.

Bonding

Bonding is a hilarious peek behind the curtain of the bondage world. Starring Zoe Levin

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris follows the young, hot, and incredibly charismatic Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she’s swept away from Chicago to Paris for a new work opportunity after her relationship ends.

Heartstopper

What could be sexier than Netflix’s Heartstopper offers

