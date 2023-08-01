Made in Heaven 2, Guns and Gulaabs and more new web series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Here is a list of all the new OTT movies and shows coming this August 2023:

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Made In Heaven Season 2

Made In Heaven Season 2 releases on August 10, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video and continues its exploration of complex themes, social prejudices, and modern aspirations.

Guns And Gulaabs

Guns And Gulaabs on Netflix takes audiences back to the 90s, exploring a world of crime and the love-struck misfits.

Heartstopper season 2

Heartstopper season 2 releases on August 2 on Netflix is about Nick (Kit Connor) is ready to explore his newly-forged relationship with Charlie.

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 on Disney+Hotstar releases on August 2, 2023 and is about Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own.

Choona

Choona releases on August 3, 2023 on Netflix and unveils the daring plan of six ordinary individuals seeking revenge against a powerful politician.

The Hunt For Veerappan

The Hunt For Veerappan on releases on August 4, 2023 on Netflix and offers a thrilling cinematic series delving into the 17-year-long manhunt for India's most notorious fugitive Veerappan.

The Jengaburu Curse

The Jengaburu Curse releases on August 9, 2023 on Sony LIV and is India’s first Cli-fi series.

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone on Netflix releases on August 11, 2023 and is about Gal Gadot an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization.

Star Wars Ahsoka

Star Wars Ahsoka releases on August 23, 2023 on Disney+Hotstar and follows the iconic Ahsoka Tano's quest to locate the missing Jedi.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.

