Made in Heaven 2, Guns and Gulaabs and more new web series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Here is a list of all the new OTT movies and shows coming this August 2023:Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Made In Heaven Season 2 releases on August 10, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video and continues its exploration of complex themes, social prejudices, and modern aspirations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guns And Gulaabs on Netflix takes audiences back to the 90s, exploring a world of crime and the love-struck misfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heartstopper season 2 releases on August 2 on Netflix is about Nick (Kit Connor) is ready to explore his newly-forged relationship with Charlie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 on Disney+Hotstar releases on August 2, 2023 and is about Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choona releases on August 3, 2023 on Netflix and unveils the daring plan of six ordinary individuals seeking revenge against a powerful politician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hunt For Veerappan on releases on August 4, 2023 on Netflix and offers a thrilling cinematic series delving into the 17-year-long manhunt for India's most notorious fugitive Veerappan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jengaburu Curse releases on August 9, 2023 on Sony LIV and is India’s first Cli-fi series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heart of Stone on Netflix releases on August 11, 2023 and is about Gal Gadot an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Star Wars Ahsoka releases on August 23, 2023 on Disney+Hotstar and follows the iconic Ahsoka Tano's quest to locate the missing Jedi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
August is set to witness release of a number of intriguing films and web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These web series are surely unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
