Made In Heaven 2: Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and more gorgeous brides this season

Made In Heaven 2 is all set to welcome the brides and attend the weddings season again. | Jul 30, 2023
Made In Heaven is all set for its second season scheduled to stream on 10th August on Amazon Prime Video.
Ahead of the release, the makers have introduced the brides of new season.
Mrunal Thakur looks stunning as an Indian bride wearing an exquisite red lehenga.
Radhika Apte looks beautiful as a Bengali bride.
Shibani Akhtar is a modern day bride, she ditches wedding lehenga.
Zyan Khan looks pretty as a Punjabi bride.
Elnaaz Norouzi look from her big day.
Naina Sareen all set for her big day celebration starting 10th August.
Sheena Khalid opts for sherwani as she prepares for Made In Heaven 2 wedding celebration.
The Empire star Kallirroi Tziafeta's look unveiled from Made In Heaven 2.
Sarah Jane Dias as a Christian bride.
