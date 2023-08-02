Made In Heaven 2, Shelter and more: Top 10 new releases on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023

Here's a list of all the new releases in August 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The drama hits as early as August 4.

Made In Heaven 2

The much-awaited series releases on August 10.

Red, White and Royal Blue

The show around LGBT romance releases on August 11.

Cocaine Bear

Ray Liotta starrer releases on August 15.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

The series will release on August 18.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Gear up for thrill as it arrives on August 25.

Women Talking

Release date is August 29.

Champions

Woody Harrelson starring arrives on August 29.

The Black Demon

It will send chills down your spine. Releasing on August 22.

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

An ode to Jazz giant, will release on August 25.

