Made In Heaven 2, Taali and more new releases on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Choona

Jimmy Shergill’s heist comedy will release on Netflix on 3rd August.

Made In Heaven 2

The second season of Made In Heaven will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 10th.

Taali

Sushmita Sen will the role of a transgender. The will will release on Jio Cinema on 15th August.

Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut will premiere on Netflix on 11th August.

Guns and Gulaabs

Rajkumar Rao starrer thriller web series will premiere on Netflix on 18th August.

Star Wars Ashoka

This is a part of the Mandalorian series and will release on August 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3

The superhero film will make its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2.

The Jengaburu Case

This cli-fi web series will release on SonyLiv on 9th August.

The Hunt for Veerappan

This is a docu-series based on a dreaded smuggler. It will stream on Netflix on 4th August.

The Lincon Lawyer Season 2 part 2

This much-awaited web series will stream on Netflix from August 3.

