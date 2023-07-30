Made In Heaven 2, Taali and more new releases on OTT platforms

Take a look at new upcoming movies and web series scheduled to release soon on OTTSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023
Add these movies and web series to your binge watchlist.
Jimmy Shergill's heist comedy will release on Netflix on 3rd August.
The second season of Made In Heaven will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 10th.
Sushmita Sen will the role of a transgender. The will will release on Jio Cinema on 15th August.
Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut will premiere on Netflix on 11th August.
Rajkumar Rao starrer thriller web series will premiere on Netflix on 18th August.
This is a part of the Mandalorian series and will release on August 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.
The superhero film will make its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2.
This cli-fi web series will release on SonyLiv on 9th August.
This is a docu-series based on a dreaded smuggler. It will stream on Netflix on 4th August.
This much-awaited web series will stream on Netflix from August 3.
