Made In Heaven 2, Taali take top spots in Top 10 OTT originals of the week

Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals list from August 11 to August 17 is out now.
The Amazon Prime Video series starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh and more has taken the top spot.
The show has received positive reviews from all.
Sushmita Sen's web series Taali on JioCinema is on the second spot.
The show is based on transgender activist ShreeGauri Sawant.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal on Amazon Prime Video has dropped to third spot.
Netflix's Heart of Stone marking Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is on the fourth spot.
Disney+Hotstar's Commando is the fifth liked OTT original of the week.
JioCinema's Kaalkoot has made it to the list on sixth spot.
Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's web series has dropped to seventh spot.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is now on eighth spot.
The show that has taken up the ninth spot is on Netflix.
The last spot is taken by Scam 2003.
