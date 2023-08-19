Made In Heaven 2, Taali take top spots in Top 10 OTT originals of the week

Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals list from August 11 to August 17 is out now.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Made In Heaven 2

The Amazon Prime Video series starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh and more has taken the top spot.

Reviews

The show has received positive reviews from all.

Taali

Sushmita Sen's web series Taali on JioCinema is on the second spot.

Taali story

The show is based on transgender activist ShreeGauri Sawant.

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal on Amazon Prime Video has dropped to third spot.

Heart of Stone

Netflix's Heart of Stone marking Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is on the fourth spot.

Commando

Disney+Hotstar's Commando is the fifth liked OTT original of the week.

Kaalkoot

JioCinema's Kaalkoot has made it to the list on sixth spot.

Asur 2

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's web series has dropped to seventh spot.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is now on eighth spot.

The Witcher season 3

The show that has taken up the ninth spot is on Netflix.

Scam 2003

The last spot is taken by Scam 2003.

