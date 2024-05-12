Madhuri Dixit and other actresses who stopped acting to embrace motherhood
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we take a look at some of the actresses who sacrificed their career to take care of their children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit Nene continued working in films after marriage, took a break after having children, made a comeback in 2007.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a break after having a daughter in 2011, returned to films in 2015.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi took a break after marriage and having children, returned to the screen after 15 years with English Vinglish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol continued acting after marriage, took breaks after each child's birth, returned to films in 2006 and 2015.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor took a break after marriage and having children, returned to films in 2012.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi Chawla continued acting after marriage and having children, took on supporting roles and guest appearances, made a full-fledged comeback in 2014.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon took a break after the birth of her second child in 2007, making a comeback only after 10 years in 2017.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lara Dutta, after the birth of her daughter in 2012 took a break from movies and started appearing in movies after 3 years, in 2015.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji focused on her family after the birth of her daughter 2015 and make a comeback in 2018 with the movie Hichki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood stars you didn't know acted in Hollywood movies
Find Out More