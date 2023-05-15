Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt love saga
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Birthday girl Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt worked in films like Saajan, Thaanedar, Khalnayak.
Post working in many movies together, reportedly Madhuri and Sanjay fell in love.
Madhuri in one of her interviews had also called Sanjay her favourite partner and had called him a gentleman.
Reportedly Madhuri and Sanjay fell for each other when the actor was married to Richa Sharma, his first wife.
There were rumours that Sanjay wanted to divorce Richa, who had been to USA for her brain tumour treatment to be with Madhuri.
Reportedly Sanjay Dutt's first wife, Richa Sharma's sister Ena Sharma had called Madhuri inhuman when she knew Madhuri was dating a married Sanjay.
Madhuri reportedly decided to end her alleged relationship with Sanjay by disassociating with him after he was sent to jail for possession of arms in 1993.
When Maduri disassociated from Sanjay he had once said in an interview that he was not at all affected.
Madhuri reportedly was totally silent about her affair with Sanjay Dutt.
Reportedly Sanjay had also apologised to Madhuri about their speculated affair.
