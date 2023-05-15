Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt love saga

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Birthday girl Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt worked in films like Saajan, Thaanedar, Khalnayak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Post working in many movies together, reportedly Madhuri and Sanjay fell in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri in one of her interviews had also called Sanjay her favourite partner and had called him a gentleman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Madhuri and Sanjay fell for each other when the actor was married to Richa Sharma, his first wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There were rumours that Sanjay wanted to divorce Richa, who had been to USA for her brain tumour treatment to be with Madhuri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Sanjay Dutt's first wife, Richa Sharma's sister Ena Sharma had called Madhuri inhuman when she knew Madhuri was dating a married Sanjay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri reportedly decided to end her alleged relationship with Sanjay by disassociating with him after he was sent to jail for possession of arms in 1993.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Maduri disassociated from Sanjay he had once said in an interview that he was not at all affected.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri reportedly was totally silent about her affair with Sanjay Dutt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Sanjay had also apologised to Madhuri about their speculated affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV Stars at Beti Fundraiser Fashion Show

 

 Find Out More