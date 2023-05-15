Madhuri Dixit's chemistry with male costars in Top 10 films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Anil Kapoor - Beta

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have sizzling chemistry, but they won hearts in their first movie Beta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan - Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan were a hit jodi in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan - Dil

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan were a lovely pair in Dil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan - Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan share memorable chemistry from the iconic Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay dutt - Thanedaar

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were the best pair back then since their first film Thanedaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan - Arzoo

Madhuri Dixit shared lovely chemistry with Saif Ali Khan in Arzoo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vinod Khanna - Dayavan

Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna in Dayavan impressed audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar - Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Kumar together made a best combination in Dil Toh Paagal Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi Kapoor - Prem Granth

Madhuri Dixit shared a sizzling chemistry with Rishi Kapoor in Prem Granth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Kapoor - Raja

Madhuri Dixit shared romantic on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Kapoor in Raja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Education qualifications of this season's contestants

 

 Find Out More