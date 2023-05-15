Madhuri Dixit's chemistry with male costars in Top 10 films

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have sizzling chemistry, but they won hearts in their first movie Beta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan were a hit jodi in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan were a lovely pair in Dil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan share memorable chemistry from the iconic Hum Aapke Hai KaunSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were the best pair back then since their first film Thanedaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit shared lovely chemistry with Saif Ali Khan in Arzoo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna in Dayavan impressed audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Kumar together made a best combination in Dil Toh Paagal Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit shared a sizzling chemistry with Rishi Kapoor in Prem Granth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit shared romantic on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Kapoor in Raja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
