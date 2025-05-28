Monalisa Bhonsle's JAW-DROPPING red carpet debut is unmissable

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa Bhonsle has become quite a sensation.

AI is a powerful tool and recently, a digitally generated video of Monalisa making her red carpet appearance went viral on social media.

A video shared by content creator Jyo John Mulloor made all the Monalisa fans go wow as it showed her dressed perfectly for red carpet appearances.

Bold, beautiful and fierce - Monalisa's look in this orange shorts and jacket scream panache. Those boots also draw attention.

Fans of Monalisa Bhosale are waiting for her big Bollywood debut and these images serve as proof that she can be a total diva with perfect transformation.

Monalisa Bhosale caught everyone's attention when a picture of her selling Rudraksh Mala at Maha Kumbh Mela went viral.

She became an overnight sensation and fans could not stop raving about her beauty, especially her eyes.

Soon reports of director Sanoj Mishra roping in for a role in a film also went viral.

Many pictures of Monalisa's transformed looks have gone viral on social media since then.

As per the reports, Monalisa is soon going to be seen in a music video.

