Monalisa Bhonsle's JAW-DROPPING red carpet debut is unmissable
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa Bhonsle has become quite a sensation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
AI is a powerful tool and recently, a digitally generated video of Monalisa making her red carpet appearance went viral on social media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A video shared by content creator Jyo John Mulloor made all the Monalisa fans go wow as it showed her dressed perfectly for red carpet appearances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bold, beautiful and fierce - Monalisa's look in this orange shorts and jacket scream panache. Those boots also draw attention.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Monalisa Bhosale are waiting for her big Bollywood debut and these images serve as proof that she can be a total diva with perfect transformation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Monalisa Bhosale caught everyone's attention when a picture of her selling Rudraksh Mala at Maha Kumbh Mela went viral.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She became an overnight sensation and fans could not stop raving about her beauty, especially her eyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Soon reports of director Sanoj Mishra roping in for a role in a film also went viral.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Many pictures of Monalisa's transformed looks have gone viral on social media since then.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per the reports, Monalisa is soon going to be seen in a music video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bloodhounds to Soundtrack #1: TOP 10 Korean dramas to binge in one day
Find Out More