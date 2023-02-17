Maha Shivratri 2023: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi – Bollywood and TV celebs who can essay Lord Shiva and Parvati

Maha Shivratri 2023: From Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and more, here's looking at Bollywood and TV jodis who can play Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to perfection.  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

Gurmeet Choudhary-Rubina Dilaik

Gurmeet Choudhary has played a mythological role. He can ace Lord Shiva's role. Rubina Dilaik will play Parvati to perfection. 

Sudhanshu Pandey-Jennifer Winget

Sudhanshu Pandey can be great as Lord Shiva while Jennifer can play Devi Parvati. 

Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi

They have played the role in their TV show. Imagine in the full-fledged show. 

Sharad Malhotra-Divyanka Tripathi

There's something about this on-screen jodi. They could justify the role of Lord Shiva and Parvati like no other! 

Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy 

Gautam and Pankhuri will be amazing together as Lord Shiva and Parvati. 

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor is a phenomenal actor and so is Deepika. It would be a delight to see them in mythological roles. 

Ranveer Singh-Shraddha Kapoor

Ranveer can be perfect as Lord Shiva. He will ace the angst while Shraddha Kapoor can really make us fall in love as Parvati. 

Hrithik Roshan-Pooja Hegde

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors we have in India. He could play Lord Shiva and Pooja Hegde can be paired opposite him as Sati/ Goddess Parvati. They'd be a delight together. 

Ajay Devgn-Tabu

Ajay Devgn is intense and so is Lord Shiva. And Tabu is a chameleon who can play Goddess Parvati to perfection. 

Prabhas-Yami Gautam

Prabhas is going to play Lord Ram. And he has the full potential to play Lord Shiva as well. Yami Gautam on the other hand has been proving her mettle as an actress. She could pull off Goddess Parvati too. 

