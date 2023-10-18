Mahabharat: Draupadi and other Top 10 women who played a crucial role in the epic

Despite living in a patriarchal society, these women defied conventions and left an indelible mark. Here are 10 influential female figures who shaped the Mahabharata.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Gandhari chose to blindfold herself for life to share her husband, Dhritarashtra's darkness. Her moral strength and curse played a crucial role in shaping the events of Mahabharata.
Draupadi was the wife of the Pandavas. She possessed immense strength and resilience
Her swayamvar, polyandrous marriage, and unwavering support for justice made her a central figure in the epic.
Kunti was the mother of the Pandavas. Her decisions had far-reaching consequences and influenced the course of the epic.
Amba was a princess who was wronged by Bhishma. Her relentless pursuit of revenge led her to be reborn as Shikhandi, thus sealing Bhishma's fate during the Kurukshetra war.
Hidimba was a rakshasi (demoness). She fell in love with Bhima and gave birth to Ghatotkacha. Her bravery and loyalty added depth to Mahabharata's narrative.
Satyavati played a pivotal role in shaping the Kuru dynasty. Her ambition, cunning, and desire for power set in motion a series of events that led to the great war.
Ulupi, a Naga princess married Arjuna and provided him with valuable guidance and support during his exile. Her character showcased the acceptance of diverse alliances in the epic.
Subhadra is Krishna's sister and Arjuna's wife, whose son Abhimanyu became a legendary warrior. She symbolizes love, courage, and sacrifice in Mahabharata.
Shakuntala's son Bharata became an ancestor to the Kauravas and Pandavas, shaping their destinies.
Krishna is considered as Ardhanarishvara, a composite of Shiva and Parvati.
Krishna acted as a divine guide, diplomat, strategist, and confidant to various female characters in Mahabharata. His interactions with women showcased their strength and wisdom.
