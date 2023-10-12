Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad Chopda and more celebs who played Arjun in movies, TV shows based on the epic  

Arjun is one of the most loved characters of Mahabharat. Here's looking at celebs who played the role of Arjun in films and TV shows based on Mahabharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
In 1977, Hari Krishna played the role of Arjun in Telugu movie Daana Veera Soora Karna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahabharat was made in 1965 by Babubhai Mistri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivaji Ganesan starrer Karnan had Muthuraman playing Arjuna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2013 animated movie featured Ajay as Arjun opposite Vidya Balan’s Draupadi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yes, Harshad also played Arjun in Kahaani Humaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad was replaced by Sid in the 2008 TV show which starred Anita Hassanandani as Draupadi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An English movie on Mahabharata was made in 1989. It was earlier a play which was then turned into a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit plays Arjun opposite Kashmira Irani in Dharmakshetra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep played Arjun in 1993 TV series Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navi played Arjun opposite Pankhuri Awasthy in Suryaputra Karn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yep, the Bollywood actor played the role of Arjun in a film called Kurukshetra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul played Arjun opposite Mrinal in Draupadi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kinshuk played Arjun in Sumedh Mudgalkar starrer TV show RadhaKrishn and also in Karn Sangini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Firoz played the role of Arjun in 1988’s TV show Mahabharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer played Arjun in 2013’s hit show Mahabharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
