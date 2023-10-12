Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad Chopda and more celebs who played Arjun in movies, TV shows based on the epic  

Arjun is one of the most loved characters of Mahabharat. Here's looking at celebs who played the role of Arjun in films and TV shows based on Mahabharat.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Hari Krishna

In 1977, Hari Krishna played the role of Arjun in Telugu movie Daana Veera Soora Karna.

Pradeep Kumar

Mahabharat was made in 1965 by Babubhai Mistri.

Muthuraman

Shivaji Ganesan starrer Karnan had Muthuraman playing Arjuna.

Ajay Devgn

The 2013 animated movie featured Ajay as Arjun opposite Vidya Balan’s Draupadi.

Harshad Chopda

Yes, Harshad also played Arjun in Kahaani Humaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.  

Sid Makkar

Harshad was replaced by Sid in the 2008 TV show which starred Anita Hassanandani as Draupadi.

Vittorio Mezzogiorno

An English movie on Mahabharata was made in 1989. It was earlier a play which was then turned into a movie.

Ankit Arora

Ankit plays Arjun opposite Kashmira Irani in Dharmakshetra.

Sandeep Mohan

Sandeep played Arjun in 1993 TV series Krishna.

Navi Bhangu

Navi played Arjun opposite Pankhuri Awasthy in Suryaputra Karn.

Sonu Sood

Yep, the Bollywood actor played the role of Arjun in a film called Kurukshetra.

Rahul Bhat

Rahul played Arjun opposite Mrinal in Draupadi.

Kinshuk Vaidya

Kinshuk played Arjun in Sumedh Mudgalkar starrer TV show RadhaKrishn and also in Karn Sangini.

Firoz Khan

Firoz played the role of Arjun in 1988’s TV show Mahabharat.  

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer played Arjun in 2013’s hit show Mahabharat. 

