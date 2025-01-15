Mahakumbh 2025: Adhikar, Taqdeer and more Bollywood films based on long lost love with 'mela'
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 15, 2025
Taqdeer is a story about two siblings who go missing at the Kumbh Mela.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mela is a film which is set primarily around a mela in a small village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amar Akbar Anthony is rooted in Kumbh Mela as three brothers get lost in the fair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmatma starring Hema Malini and Feroz Khan is also based on Mela.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kishen Kanhaiya is a story about two brothers separated at birth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
7
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby is a classic love story of a rich boy falling for a poor girl at a mela.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in main roles. The film reflects the impact of Kumbh Mela.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra; top Bollywood stars who own expensive cars
Find Out More