Maharani 3, Mirzapur and more Hindi web series where characters come from lesser known Indian small towns

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Yeh Meri Family has been shot in a small town and has shown 90's era.

Kota Factory was set in the hub of IIT aspirants, Rajasthan’s Kota.

Ghar Waapsi has been set in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Gullak has been set in a town in Madhya Pradesh.

Rangbaaz was set in the infamous town of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Laakhon Mein Ek was shot in a fictional town named Sitlapur in Maharashtra.

Jamtara's characters were shown staying in village including Maithon Dam, Parwat Vihar Park and more places in the Jharkhand.

Mirzapur's Kaleen Bhaiya and his son were shown in ruling the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh including Ballia, Azamgarh, Gazipur and more.

Panchayat's Abhishek Tripathi is shown working in the remote village of Rajasthan named Phulera.

