Maharani 3 to Mirzapur 3: Top 10 upcoming web series to look forward to

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Maharani season 3 will star Huma Qureshi and others in main roles. It will be released on March 7.

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2 will be released in 2024.

Mirzapur 3 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, and many more in main roles.

Breathe 3 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nithya Menon and Amit Sadh in main roles.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee had revealed that the shooting of The Family Man 3 will begin in February and it will be released at the end of 2024.

Bobby Deol's Aashram 4 will set the screens on fire.

Paatal Lok 2 starring Jaideep Ahlawat will release in the year 2024.

Kaala Paani 2 on Netflix has kept fans hooked to the screens.

Sunflower season 2 stars Sunil Grover in the main roles. This will release on March 1.

Panchayat season 3 is expected to be released in 2024.

