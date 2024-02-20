Maharani 3 to Mirzapur 3: Top 10 upcoming web series to look forward to
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Maharani season 3 will star Huma Qureshi and others in main roles. It will be released on March 7.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2 will be released in 2024.
Mirzapur 3 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, and many more in main roles.
Breathe 3 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nithya Menon and Amit Sadh in main roles.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee had revealed that the shooting of The Family Man 3 will begin in February and it will be released at the end of 2024.
Bobby Deol's Aashram 4 will set the screens on fire.
Paatal Lok 2 starring Jaideep Ahlawat will release in the year 2024.
Kaala Paani 2 on Netflix has kept fans hooked to the screens.
Sunflower season 2 stars Sunil Grover in the main roles. This will release on March 1.
Panchayat season 3 is expected to be released in 2024.
