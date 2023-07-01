Maharani, City Of Dreams, Rangbaaz: Top 12 political thrillers on Disney Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX Player and more

Here is a look at Top 10 web shows from India that combine politics, crime and thrill with loads of emotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priya Bapat is fab as the main character of City Of Dreams. The web series is on Disney+ Hotstar.
Jehanabad is on Sony LIV. It is a story about Naxalism and caste politics with Parambrata in the lead
Rangbaaz with its theme of politics of fear is one of the most loved web shows. It is on Zee 5.
Tandav made by Ali Abbas Zafar is on Amazon Prime Video. It is hailed as one of the best in the genre.
Raktanchal 2 on MX Player is hailed as one of the best political thriller shows out of India
It is on Lionsgate Play Original. The show is about dark realities of campus life and politics is a key factor
Sonali Bendra is the main face of this Zee 5 show. It is set in the media industry and politics play a major role.
Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah play leads in this Sony LIV show set in Bihar. It is a fab watch.
This Telugu web series is on Disney+Hotstar. Jagapathi Babu is the main lead of the show.
Paatal Lok one of the finest thrillers is there on Amazon Prime Video. It has huge political undertones
Made by Karan Anshuman, Mirzapur is one of the best original series on Amazon Prime Video
