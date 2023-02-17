Mahashivratri 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that are perfect to celebrate Lord Shankar

As Mahashivratri is arriving all you need to do is listen to these Bollywood siongs on Lord Shiva which will make you feel positive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023
This song may have rap but is totally dedicated to Lord Shiva. The beats will set your heart beating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the best songs dedicated to Lord Shiva and is crooned by Amit Trivedi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you did not listen to this devotional song then do the same right away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the scene where the shivling is moved is epic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lord Shiva's Tandav is symbolic to all levels of tolerance. Watch the energetic song on Lord Shiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a great devotional song on Lord Shiva and his connection with bhang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Tandav song will teach you to fight against all odds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This victory song will make you understand that Lord Shiva helps those who help themselves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song shows that if you believe in Lord Shiva then you can achieve anything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivratri cannot be complete without this song from War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!