Mahashivratri 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that are perfect to celebrate Lord Shankar

As Mahashivratri is arriving all you need to do is listen to these Bollywood siongs on Lord Shiva which will make you feel positive.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

Bolo Har Har (Shivaay)

This song may have rap but is totally dedicated to Lord Shiva. The beats will set your heart beating.

Namo Namo (Kedarnath)

This is one of the best songs dedicated to Lord Shiva and is crooned by Amit Trivedi.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Satyam Shivam Sundaram)

If you did not listen to this devotional song then do the same right away.

Kaun Hai Voh (Baahubali)

The song is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the scene where the shivling is moved is epic.

Shiv Tandav (Manikarnika)

Lord Shiva's Tandav is symbolic to all levels of tolerance. Watch the energetic song on Lord Shiva.

Jai Jai Shivshankar (Aap Ki Kasam)

It is a great devotional song on Lord Shiva and his connection with bhang.

Bambholle (Laxmii)

This Tandav song will teach you to fight against all odds.

Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji)

This victory song will make you understand that Lord Shiva helps those who help themselves.

Mann Mein Shiva (Panipat)

This song shows that if you believe in Lord Shiva then you can achieve anything.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War)

Shivratri cannot be complete without this song from War.

