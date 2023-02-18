Mahashivratri 2023: Top 10 Bollywood stars who are Lord Shiva's biggest bhakt

There are many Bollywood stars who are known to be bhakt's of Lord Shiva. Check out the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
The actor has a tattoo of Lord Shiva and had also made the movie Shivaay which was on Shiv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his arm. 'Om Namah Shivay' is engraved in Sanskrit below his tattoo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has the tattoo of a trident on his back and 'Om Namah Shivay' has been written.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the actor is known to take the blessings of Lord Shiva everytime before he starts something new.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is known to be a devotee of Lord Shiva and is known to celebrate Shivratri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is known to paint paintings of Lord Shiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is known to celebrate the festival of Mahashivaratri with a lot of pomp.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is known to be a devotee of Lord Shiva and considers him the 'first yogi'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor had revealed that his family has been a Shiv devotee and that his movie Brahmastra got him closer to Lord Shiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is known for praying to Lord Shiva who is known to fulfill the wishes of his devotees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
