Mahashivratri 2024: Ajay Devgn and other celebs who are Shiv bhakts

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Tiger Shroff is a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Kunal Kemmu is an ardent bhakt of Lord Shiva.

Sanjay Dutt too has a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his arms.

Salman Khan is known for his paintings of Lord Shiva.

Ajay Devgn has a tattoo of Lord Shiva and has also done a film named Shivaay.

Alia Bhatt offers prayers to Lord Shiva.

Kangana Ranaut is a big devotee of Lord Shiva.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed his family is a big devotee of Lord Shiva.

Hrithik Roshan often takes Lord Shiva's blessings.

Mouni Roy loves to worship Lord Shiva.

