Mahashivratri 2024: Ajay Devgn and other celebs who are Shiv bhakts
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Tiger Shroff is a devotee of Lord Shiva.
Kunal Kemmu is an ardent bhakt of Lord Shiva.
Sanjay Dutt too has a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his arms.
Salman Khan is known for his paintings of Lord Shiva.
Ajay Devgn has a tattoo of Lord Shiva and has also done a film named Shivaay.
Alia Bhatt offers prayers to Lord Shiva.
Kangana Ranaut is a big devotee of Lord Shiva.
Ranbir Kapoor revealed his family is a big devotee of Lord Shiva.
Hrithik Roshan often takes Lord Shiva's blessings.
Mouni Roy loves to worship Lord Shiva.
