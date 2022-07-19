From Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, Allu Arjun and more, here we are with the Super Rich actors from the South of India.Source: Bollywood
Sarkaru Vaari Paata fame Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu industry. His net worth is around Rs 500 crores.Source: Bollywood
Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun is popularly known as the stylish star in the South. He has a net worth of Rs 410-450 crores.Source: Bollywood
Adipurush, Project K star Prabhas' net worth rocketed to Rs 350 crore. He is known for his work in Baahubali franchise, Saaho and many more movies.Source: Bollywood
Megastar Chiranjeevi has one of the highest net worth. It is said to be around Rs 1300 crores. He will be next seen in Godfather.Source: Bollywood
Thalaivar Rajinikanth's net worth is around Rs 800 crores. He is one of the most popular actors in the country.Source: Bollywood
RRR star Jr NTR who hails from a filmy background has made a name of his own. NTR Jr has a net worth of Rs 650 crores.Source: Bollywood
SS Rajamouli's RRR star Ram Charan is also on the list. His net worth is said to be around Rs 1200 crores. He is super rich, just like his father.Source: Bollywood
Beast and Master fame Thalapathy Vijay's net worth is said to be around Rs 410 crores. He has Varisu and Thalapathy 66.Source: Bollywood
Brahmastra actor Nagarjuna is the wealthiest of them all, as per the reports. He has a net worth of Rs 1500 crores.Source: Bollywood
Kamal Haasan has a net worth is Rs 620 crores. The Vikram actor has a massive fan following across the country.Source: Bollywood
