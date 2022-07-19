10 South Indian stars who are filthy rich

From Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, Allu Arjun and more, here we are with the Super Rich actors from the South of India. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Mahesh Babu 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata fame Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu industry. His net worth is around Rs 500 crores. 

Allu Arjun 

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun is popularly known as the stylish star in the South. He has a net worth of Rs 410-450 crores. 

Prabhas

Adipurush, Project K star Prabhas' net worth rocketed to Rs 350 crore. He is known for his work in Baahubali franchise, Saaho and many more movies.  

Chiranjeevi 

Megastar Chiranjeevi has one of the highest net worth. It is said to be around Rs 1300 crores. He will be next seen in Godfather. 

Rajinikanth

Thalaivar Rajinikanth's net worth is around Rs 800 crores. He is one of the most popular actors in the country.  

Jr NTR

RRR star Jr NTR who hails from a filmy background has made a name of his own. NTR Jr has a net worth of Rs 650 crores. 

Ram Charan 

SS Rajamouli's RRR star Ram Charan is also on the list. His net worth is said to be around Rs 1200 crores. He is super rich, just like his father. 

Thalapathy Vijay 

Beast and Master fame Thalapathy Vijay's net worth is said to be around Rs 410 crores. He has Varisu and Thalapathy 66. 

Nagarjuna 

Brahmastra actor Nagarjuna is the wealthiest of them all, as per the reports. He has a net worth of Rs 1500 crores. 

Kamal Haasan 

Kamal Haasan has a net worth is Rs 620 crores. The Vikram actor has a massive fan following across the country. 

