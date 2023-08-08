Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story proves why they are a power couple

Full of love, Mahesh and Namrata serve as a beacon of inspiration for couples seeking to build a strong and lasting partnership.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in India. Mahesh Babu is one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry, and Namrata Shirodkar is a former model and actress.
The couple is known for their strong bond and has since gotten married and is now one of the most talked about couples in Tollywood. They seemed to bring out the best in each other.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story began when they first met on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000. The duo played the lead roles in the film and later, fell in love with each other.
Mahesh was smitten by her beauty and charm and soon they began dating. This couple, who first got closer, fell in love and led a love affair of almost five years.
Once, Vamsi unit headed to New Zealand as part of the outdoor shooting. After returning from the shoot, Namrata was the first to express her love.
But their love was not accepted by Mahesh's family members initially. There were reports that Mahesh Babu's father superstar Krishna refused their marriage.
After almost five years of love, Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot on February 10th, 2005 in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. It was attended by their family members, close friends and well-wishers.
The couple have been married for 18 years now and have two kids Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.
