South superstars' expensive taste in cars

Let's check out South actors and their expensive cars...

Shivani Pawaskar

Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 star own Land Rover priced Rs 2.5-4 crores. 

Prabhas

Salaar star owns Lamborghini Aventador Roadster... 

Ram Charan

RRR star has Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs 4 crore...

Rana Daggubatti

Virata Parvam actor has a high-end Mercedes Benz priced Rs 77 lakhs.  

Yash

KGF superstar owns an Audi Q7...

Jr NTR

RRR star owns Lamborghini Urus Graphite worth Rs 3.45 crore.... 

Mammootty

Mammootty owns a BMW E4M3 (Rs 1.30 crore) and Toyota Land Cruiser (Rs 86 lakhs)...

Mahesh Babu

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars owns a Mercedes GLS 350d worth $70,000 (approx. Rs 87.76 lakhs)...

Kamal Haasan

Vikram actor has Range Rover Evoque, Hummer H2 and an Audi A8L. 

