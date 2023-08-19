Mahesh Babu to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 Telugu celebs who are most in demand for ads

These Tollywood actors have been, and are much in demand when it comes to sigining ads and doing endorsements across the country.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu does the highest number of ads in Tollywood and has enoresed major brands in India.

Jr NTR

The Devara actor has also endorese brands like jewellery, aeratede drinks, and more.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is also very much in demand when it comes to endorsing brands and has a few in her bag already.

Samantha

Samantha is one most sought after actresses when it comes to endorsing brands across the country, especially ecommerce apps.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal has been part of many ad commercials in her career and is in demand.

Allu Arjun

This Pushpa actor has been approached by many international brands he even signed a few.

Vijay Deverakonda

The Kushi actor has his own apparel brand and even endorses for many as well.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has endorsed for a few apparel brands and is pretty much in demand in the market.

Chiranjeevi

From Navaratan oil to Thums Up, Chiranjeevi has also endorsed a few brands.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna was, and is still in demand when it comes to national market and promoting brands.

