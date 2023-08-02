Mahesh Babu to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood heroes who have never starred in a remake

Remaking a hit film is not everyone's cup of tea. These actors chose to stay away from them.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Mahesh Babu

This senior hero, never acted in a remake and made it clear that he won't also

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Dharam Tej

Tej always made sure he won't be part of a remake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

This handsome hunk hasn't been part of a remake project till now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

He was offered Dhruva, a remake, but it went to Ram Charan later

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati

From Leader to Virata Parvam...Rana was never part of a remake

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithiin

Though is facing back-to-back flops, Nithiin never chose to remake a film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sree Vishnu

This going actor picks good and heartwarming scripts but not remakes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akhil Akkineni

As he struggling to bag a hit, Akhil has no plan to remake a film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday and her oomph-worthy blouses 

 

 Find Out More