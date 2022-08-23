South Indian actors who are treasured as husbands

South Indian actors who are lovely husbands in real life. Check it out

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa star is loved and adored by an ocean of fans, but more than that he is respected by his wife, Sneha Reddy

Dulquer Salmaan

The South superstar is married to Amal Sufiya for 11 years now and they have been going strong

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has been married to Namrata Shirodkar for 17 years and he makes sure that this road leads them to be happy and successful

Ram Charan

Ram Charam and Upasana recently celebrated their 10 years of marriage. Upasana believes that RRR actor is a brilliant husband in real life

Rana Daggubati

The Baahubali star is married to Miheeka Bajaj and it looks like Rana takes good care of his wife

Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan married Nayanthara quite recently and all we could say by looking at their mushy pictures is that they are mad about each other

Yash

Naveen Kumar Gowda who goes by his stage name, Yash, is married to Radhika Pandit for 6 years now and their marriage seems to go quite well

