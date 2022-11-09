South superstar Mahesh Babu is a proud owner of a palatial abode. The pictures and videos of his luxurious house are all about elegance.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu's house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is reportedly worth Rs. 28 crores. He is the neighbour of Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu’s house has a beautiful memory wall with has unique pictures of the entire fanily.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar's house has an indoor pool with large window that also gives an overlook of the garden.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu has a lavish dining area that has an eight-seater brown table with white leather chairs.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu has a lounge area that has dark tones along with wooden paneling.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara's room has a lovely bedroom which has Disney princess stickers stuck all over.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu's house has a special place for the temple wherein the entire family members worship together. The family is quite religious and ardent worshippers of Lord Ganesh.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!