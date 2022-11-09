Mahesh Babu's house is classy

South superstar Mahesh Babu is a proud owner of a palatial abode. The pictures and videos of his luxurious house are all about elegance.

Mahesh Babu's house is stunning

Mahesh Babu's house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is reportedly worth Rs. 28 crores. He is the neighbour of Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya.

Memory wall

Mahesh Babu’s house has a beautiful memory wall with has unique pictures of the entire fanily.

The indoor pool

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar's house has an indoor pool with large window that also gives an overlook of the garden.

The dining room

Mahesh Babu has a lavish dining area that has an eight-seater brown table with white leather chairs.

The lounge Area

Mahesh Babu has a lounge area that has dark tones along with wooden paneling.

Mahesh Babu's daughter's room

Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara's room has a lovely bedroom which has Disney princess stickers stuck all over.

The temple house

Mahesh Babu's house has a special place for the temple wherein the entire family members worship together. The family is quite religious and ardent worshippers of Lord Ganesh.

