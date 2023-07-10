Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and more South Indian star kids will make you go aww

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Mahesh Babu became a proud daddy for the first time when he was blessed with a son named Gautham Krishna in 2006 and Sitara in 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR has to sons Abhay and Bhargav.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan was recently blessed with a daughter whom he called Klin Kaara Konidela.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Teja has two kids and they are called Mokshadha and Mahadhan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun has two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal has a son named Neil Kitchlu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara has twins named Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajith Kumar and Shalini have a daughter called Anoushka and Aadvik Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Power star Pawan Kalyan is a father of four children named Akira Nandan, Aadhya Konidela, Mark Shankar Pawanovich and Polena Anjana Pawanova.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF star Yash has Ayra and Yatharv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even though they are celebrities, film stars also are parents to their children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It’s no denying the fact that their children grow up in a great spotlight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com