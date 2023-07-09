Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara paid one crore for jewellery ad? Top 12 facts about the star kid

As per Siasat and some South portals, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara was paid a whopping amountSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being said that she was paid Rs one crore which is higher than many top actressesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The ad of PMJ was featured on New York's Times Square. She is the youngest star kid to be there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sitara said that she could not be any happier than being featured on Times Square in NYCSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sitara Ghattamaneni has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She loves to dress up as it is evident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sitara wore this lovely green dress from Alia Bhatt's brand Ed-A-Mamma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sitara made news with her first Kuchipudi dance on the occasion of Ram Navami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a student of CHIREC International School in HyderabadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sitara is blessed with the genes of both Mahesh Babu and his stunning wife Namrata ShirodkarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The star couple share every small achievement of hers with equal joy and happiness. She says her dad has taught her to flySource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Mahesh Babu has paid Rs nine crore for an appearance on a reality show where she too came with himSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar refers to himself as Sita Papa when it comes to posts around his baby girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
