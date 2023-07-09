Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara paid one crore for jewellery ad? Top 12 facts about the star kid

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

Sitara paid a bomb

As per Siasat and some South portals, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara was paid a whopping amount

Staggering sum

It is being said that she was paid Rs one crore which is higher than many top actresses

Times Square ad

The ad of PMJ was featured on New York's Times Square. She is the youngest star kid to be there.

Over the moon

Sitara said that she could not be any happier than being featured on Times Square in NYC

Insta followers

Sitara Ghattamaneni has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She loves to dress up as it is evident.

Sitara models for Alia

Sitara wore this lovely green dress from Alia Bhatt's brand Ed-A-Mamma.

Love for dance

Sitara made news with her first Kuchipudi dance on the occasion of Ram Navami.

School life

She is a student of CHIREC International School in Hyderabad

In the genes

Sitara is blessed with the genes of both Mahesh Babu and his stunning wife Namrata Shirodkar

Cheerleader parents

The star couple share every small achievement of hers with equal joy and happiness. She says her dad has taught her to fly

In demand

It seems Mahesh Babu has paid Rs nine crore for an appearance on a reality show where she too came with him

Adorable Sita Papa

The superstar refers to himself as Sita Papa when it comes to posts around his baby girl.

