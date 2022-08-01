Star kids of South Indian actors

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and more; here is a list of star kids of popular South Indian actors.

Janhvi Sharma

Sitara

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is a sensation on the social media.

Yatra and Linga

Dhanush and Aishwarya's sons Yatra and Linga are replica of their father.

Arha

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is a cutie and her pictures will make you fall in love with her.

Surya

Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya shares a close bond with his father.

Maryam

Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam is one of the adorable star kids.

Jason Sanjay

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has grabbed attention with his graduation and party pictures.

