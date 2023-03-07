Mahesh Babu's diet to be lean and fit

South hero Mahesh Babu follows this diet to stay hot, lean and sexy. Check out the same immediately and follow the same diet to get results.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
The actor likes to eat a balanced meal of fats, protein and carbohydrates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is totally not a fan of fancy diets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Bbau's first meal is of eggs, nuts, fruits and oats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He likes to eat meat for the same with quinoa, brown rice or khus khus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He prefers to take carbs or proteins for dinner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He prefers to eat chicken, whole wheat bread or eggs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He likes to eat five to six meals everyday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He likes to take supplement shakes reportedly after workout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star likes to work out for an hour and a half every day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The south star likes to work out daily, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
