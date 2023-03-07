Mahesh Babu's diet to be lean and fit

South hero Mahesh Babu follows this diet to stay hot, lean and sexy. Check out the same immediately and follow the same diet to get results.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023

Good diet

The actor likes to eat a balanced meal of fats, protein and carbohydrates.

Fad diets

The actor is totally not a fan of fancy diets.

Breakfast

Mahesh Bbau's first meal is of eggs, nuts, fruits and oats.

Lunch

He likes to eat meat for the same with quinoa, brown rice or khus khus.

Dinner

He prefers to take carbs or proteins for dinner.

Dinner meal

He prefers to eat chicken, whole wheat bread or eggs.

Supplements

He likes to eat five to six meals everyday.

Post workout

He likes to take supplement shakes reportedly after workout.

Workout duration

The star likes to work out for an hour and a half every day.

Workout

The south star likes to work out daily, reportedly.

