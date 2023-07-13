Mahesh Babu’s fitness secrets: Here’s what the actor avoids eating
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Mahesh Babu is one of the most handsome heroes in the country and has a huge fan following
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He maintains a strict diet and does a rigorous workout in the gym almost every day
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Mahesh Babu doesn't let three dishes comes into his plate. Take a look at what they are
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu doesn't eat sweets at all. He makes sure his sugar cravings are in control
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Also, it is said that he stopped eating curd rice long time ago though he loves to
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from that, Mahesh does not eat bakery items at all an completely avoids bread in his diet
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh has a huge gym in their home and he spends a long time in working out there
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even during vacation and trips, the Guntur Kaaram actor never misses to follow his diet
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who define beauty and brains
Find Out More