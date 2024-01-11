Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and more South Indian films which are inspired by novels
Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and more popular South Indian films which are inspired by novels.
Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram Srnivas and stars Mahesh Babu in main role. The film will release on January 12. Netizens feel that the movie is adapted from Yaddanapudi Sulochanarani's novel named Keerthi Kireetaalu.
Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's Ponniyin Selvan novel.
Asuran stars Dhanush in main role and the film was based on the novel Vekkai written by Poomani.
Kannathil Muttammitai is an adaptation of Amuthavum Avanum novel written by Sujatha.
Kandukondein Kandukondein is an adaptation of the novel Sense and Sensibility.
Paradesi is adapted from Red Tea novel wrotten by Paul Harris Daniel.
Soorarai Pottru features Suriya in main role and the movie is based on the novel Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey written by AR Gopinath.
Naan Kadavul features Arya in lead role and is an adaption of the novel Yezhaam Ulagam written by Jeyamohan.
Kuttram 23 is an adaptation of novel Enni Ettavathu Naal written y Rajesh Kumar.
Viduthalai is directed by Vetri Maaran and stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles. The film is based on the novel 'Thunaivan' written by Jeyamohan.
