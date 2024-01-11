Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and more South Indian films which are inspired by novels

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and more popular South Indian films which are inspired by novels.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024

Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram Srnivas and stars Mahesh Babu in main role. The film will release on January 12. Netizens feel that the movie is adapted from Yaddanapudi Sulochanarani's novel named Keerthi Kireetaalu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's Ponniyin Selvan novel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran stars Dhanush in main role and the film was based on the novel Vekkai written by Poomani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannathil Muttammitai is an adaptation of Amuthavum Avanum novel written by Sujatha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kandukondein Kandukondein is an adaptation of the novel Sense and Sensibility.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paradesi is adapted from Red Tea novel wrotten by Paul Harris Daniel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorarai Pottru features Suriya in main role and the movie is based on the novel Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey written by AR Gopinath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naan Kadavul features Arya in lead role and is an adaption of the novel Yezhaam Ulagam written by Jeyamohan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuttram 23 is an adaptation of novel Enni Ettavathu Naal written y Rajesh Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viduthalai is directed by Vetri Maaran and stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles. The film is based on the novel 'Thunaivan' written by Jeyamohan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movie franchises

 

 Find Out More