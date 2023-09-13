Mahima Chaudhary's daughter Ariana is the most gorgeous star kid in town

Bollywood's beautiful actress Mahima Chaudhary's daughter Ariana is the new star kid on the block.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Mahima choudhary carries an ultimate grace. She is a single mother and is raising her daughter well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her daughter Ariana is grabbing everyone's attention these days on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens believe that Ariana is the new star kid in the town. She is so pretty that its unimaginable to not see her in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahima likes to keep her life a secret but she often shares a glimpse of her daughter on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Mother and daughter are selfie queens as they share cute and beautiful pictures together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ariana is her Mom's strong support system and they share an adorable bond, they are more like friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahima is also dedicated to providing Ariana with good education and a nurturing environment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Mahima, Ariana is the best daughter any mother can wish for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!