Mahira Khan and other Top 10 gorgeous Pakistani actresses who'd make you wish there was no border

Here a list of most beautiful Pakistani actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is a popular Pakistani star and made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly was last in Sridevi’s Mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hania Amir

Hania Amir broke the internet with her captivating looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar shared screen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat is the most beautiful Pakistani actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayezha Khan

Ayezha Khan is called Aishwarya Rai of Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan is the most successful Pakistani actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar made headlines during Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annie Khalid

Annie Khalid is famous for her popular song Mahiya with Emraan Hashmi from the movie Awarapan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naimal Khawar

Naimal Khawar is a visual artist and painter apart from being a Pakistani actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD gets bigger: Check the entire ensemble star cast

 

 Find Out More