Mahira Khan and other Top 10 gorgeous Pakistani actresses who'd make you wish there was no border

Here a list of most beautiful Pakistani actressesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Mahira Khan is a popular Pakistani star and made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal Aly was last in Sridevi’s Mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania Amir broke the internet with her captivating looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Qamar shared screen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mehwish Hayat is the most beautiful Pakistani actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayezha Khan is called Aishwarya Rai of Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarah Khan is the most successful Pakistani actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Omar made headlines during Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annie Khalid is famous for her popular song Mahiya with Emraan Hashmi from the movie Awarapan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naimal Khawar is a visual artist and painter apart from being a Pakistani actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
