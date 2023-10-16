Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan's gorgeous pics that'll leave you wanting to see them in a Pakistani drama soon

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan make for a stunning on-screen pair. And these pictures of the duo would make you wish for a new Pakistani drama featuring them soon.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

What a couple! 

Mahira and Fawad have always set the screens on fire. Even with photoshoots. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan 

Uff, their eye contacts are lethal too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Power couple 

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan enjoy a massive fan following. Fans just adore them to bits. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid Selfie

Mahira and Fawad are best friends. He was even at Mahira's wedding.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Screen presence 

Both are powerful performers, it will be impossible to take eyes off Fawad and Mahira.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adorable Goofballs 

Look at them flaunting their batttisi! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A gentleman and a lady 

Mahira and Fawad's public interactions have left fans wanting a show around them. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mad cappers

Imagine them as vivacious, feisty leads, can you? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TRP king and queen

If Mahira and Fawad get together, TRPs will skyrocket. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Real world bond 

Fawad and Mahira are thick as thieves. A fictional drama around two friends falling in love would be amazing, no? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Silhouette speaks 

Just their silhouette scream of so much chemistry. Someone needs to cast them together ASAP.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Pakistani Dramas on infidelity and extra-marital affair that will leave you hooked

 

 Find Out More