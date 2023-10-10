Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and more Pakistani actresses who enjoy massive popularity in India

Pakistani artists are very much loved in India. Here we are with 12 gorgeous Pakistani actresses who enjoy popularity in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Yumna is known for her shows such as Bakhtawar, Tere Bin, Pyaar Ke Sadqay and more.
Sajal has left fans mesmerized with her work in Kuch Ankahi, O Rangreza, Gul-e-Rana, and Yakeen Ka Safar to name a few.
Sanam won a lot of hearts with her stint in Zindagi Gulzar Hai.
The gorgeous actress has impressed everyone with her acting chops in Mann Mayal, Jo Bichar Gaye, Aunn Zara and more shows and films.
Ayeza did a fabulous job in Mere Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Koi Chand Rakh, Tum Kon Piya and more dramas.
Be it Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Neeyat and more, Mahira is always a stunner.
Hania's popularity is increasing day by day. She has worked in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, Mere Humsafar and more shows.
Iqra ruled hearts as Ajiya urf Jiya in Farhan Saeed starred Suno Chanda. She is also known for Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Jhooti to name a few.
Mere Qatil Mere Dildar was a huge hit in India. Mehwish is also known for Kabhi Kabhi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Chhalawa and more shows.
Sinf-e-Aahan, Sang-e-Mah, Hum Kahan Sachay Thay, Alif and more projects have established Kubra as a household name.
