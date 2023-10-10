Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and more Pakistani actresses who enjoy massive popularity in India

Pakistani artists are very much loved in India. Here we are with 12 gorgeous Pakistani actresses who enjoy popularity in India.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Yumna Zaidi 

Yumna is known for her shows such as Bakhtawar, Tere Bin, Pyaar Ke Sadqay and more. 

Sajal Aly 

Sajal has left fans mesmerized with her work in Kuch Ankahi, O Rangreza, Gul-e-Rana, and Yakeen Ka Safar to name a few.   

Sanam Saeed

Sanam won a lot of hearts with her stint in Zindagi Gulzar Hai. 

Mawra Hocane 

The gorgeous actress has impressed everyone with her acting chops in Mann Mayal, Jo Bichar Gaye, Aunn Zara and more shows and films.  

Maya Ali 

Ayeza Khan 

Ayeza did a fabulous job in Mere Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Koi Chand Rakh, Tum Kon Piya and more dramas. 

Mahira Khan

Be it Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Neeyat and more, Mahira is always a stunner.

Hania Aamir 

Hania's popularity is increasing day by day. She has worked in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, Mere Humsafar and more shows. 

Iqra Aziz 

Iqra ruled hearts as Ajiya urf Jiya in Farhan Saeed starred Suno Chanda. She is also known for Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Jhooti to name a few. 

Mehwish Hayat 

Mere Qatil Mere Dildar was a huge hit in India. Mehwish is also known for Kabhi Kabhi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Chhalawa and more shows.  

Kubra Khan 

Sinf-e-Aahan, Sang-e-Mah, Hum Kahan Sachay Thay, Alif and more projects have established Kubra as a household name. 

