Fawad Khan to Mawra Hocane; Pakistani celebrities who starred in Bollywood films
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 16, 2025
Some Pakistani celebrities have showcased their talent in Bollywood and people are loving it.
Fawad Khan impressed audiences in Bollywood films like Kapoor and Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat
Mahira Khan, one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of Pakistan, made debut in Raees.
Saba Qamar made her mark in Bollywood alongside Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium.
Imran Abbas had appeared in Bollywood films like Creature 3D and had a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor.
Sajal Aly played as Sridevi's daughter in Sridevi's last Bollywood movie, Mom.
Ali Zafar starred in several Bollywood film including Dear Zindagi, Mere Brother ki Dulhan, Tere Bin Laden and Chashme Baddoor
Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, which won the hearts of millions by her performance.
Jawed Sheikh, a Pakistani actor, film director and producer. He took the main role in Namaste London and Om Shanti Om.
Humayun Saeed has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Jashnn.
