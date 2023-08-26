Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar: Top 10 most controversial Pakistani actresses

Here is a list of Pakistani actresses who sparked controversies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan landed in controversy after expressing her love for Shah rukh Khan and Pakistani senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan lashed her out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saba Qamar

Hindi Medium fame Saba Qamar sparked controversies when she made fun of Bollywood actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadaf Kanwal

Sadaf Kanwal was criticized by many for her controversial statement saying that Mansha Pasha should sit at home because she can not act.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veena Malik

Veena Malik made headlines calling PM Narendra Modi a snake when he had a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neelam Munsir

Neelam Munsir was criticized for an item number in a project made by ISPR.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maya Ali

Maya Ali created controversy for rumored to be dating Shehryar Munawwar and calling off his engagement with

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Altaf

Hina Altaf sparked controversy when an old video made rounds where she made fun of Muneeb Butt for his wedding and criticized him for not knowing acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat had a war of words with Priyanka Chopra after the desi girl tweeted about the Balakot airstrike.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meera

When Meera didn’t receive an Indian visa ahead of her film Simran release she blamed Mahira Khan for her statement against India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz landed herself in controversy when she had a romantic proposal with Yasir Hussain at the Lux Style Awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 'Sushant Singh Rajput was not arrogant', casting director reveals the truth

 

 Find Out More