Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar: Top 10 most controversial Pakistani actresses

Here is a list of Pakistani actresses who sparked controversies
Mahira Khan landed in controversy after expressing her love for Shah rukh Khan and Pakistani senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan lashed her out.
Hindi Medium fame Saba Qamar sparked controversies when she made fun of Bollywood actors.
Sadaf Kanwal was criticized by many for her controversial statement saying that Mansha Pasha should sit at home because she can not act.
Veena Malik made headlines calling PM Narendra Modi a snake when he had a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Neelam Munsir was criticized for an item number in a project made by ISPR.
Maya Ali created controversy for rumored to be dating Shehryar Munawwar and calling off his engagement with
Hina Altaf sparked controversy when an old video made rounds where she made fun of Muneeb Butt for his wedding and criticized him for not knowing acting.
Mehwish Hayat had a war of words with Priyanka Chopra after the desi girl tweeted about the Balakot airstrike.
When Meera didn't receive an Indian visa ahead of her film Simran release she blamed Mahira Khan for her statement against India.
Iqra Aziz landed herself in controversy when she had a romantic proposal with Yasir Hussain at the Lux Style Awards.
